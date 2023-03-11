Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.29 million and $571,420.61 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,260,562 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

