Warburg Research Reiterates “€28.60” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Warburg Research set a €28.60 ($30.43) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($21.49) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

FRA EVK opened at €20.06 ($21.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.00. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

