Washington Trust Bank Acquires 5,031 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,504,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,719. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $394.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

