Washington Trust Bank Purchases 85 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.23 on Friday, hitting $176.18. The stock had a trading volume of 69,274,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,945,746. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

