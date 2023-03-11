Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 466.1% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 175,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 144,523 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.14. 2,000,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,476. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day moving average is $225.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

