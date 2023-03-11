Washington Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.36.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,644. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.