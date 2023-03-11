Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.02. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 21,540 shares.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

