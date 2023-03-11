WAX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.34 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $146.52 million and $17.34 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00432318 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,989.54 or 0.29221873 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,859,402 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,418,614,712.2280946 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06348951 USD and is up 7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $14,702,555.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.