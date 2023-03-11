West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$100.59 and last traded at C$100.77. Approximately 188,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 222,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.03.

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$105.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

