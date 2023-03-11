Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.86

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.86 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 66082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 61,807 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $1,903,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.