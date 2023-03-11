Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 180.0% in February

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,276. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 397,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 346,680 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 167,296 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $404,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

