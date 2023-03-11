Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 1,210.1% in February

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 1,210.1% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 298,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,325. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
