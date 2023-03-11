Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 1,210.1% in February

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 1,210.1% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 298,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,325. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,500,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 750,319 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,539,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 191,412 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,879,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 220,949 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.