Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 1,210.1% in February

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 1,210.1% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 298,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,325. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,500,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 750,319 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,539,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 191,412 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,879,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 220,949 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.