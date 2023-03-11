Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Qualys stock opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.51.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,689. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

