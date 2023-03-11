WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Update

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 906,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,036 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

WEX Stock Down 2.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WEX by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 254,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.03. 363,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,160. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.31 and a 200 day moving average of $164.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

