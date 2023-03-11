Whalerock Point Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $273,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Yale University boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,980,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,393,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,375,000 after buying an additional 1,872,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

