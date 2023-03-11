Whalerock Point Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $161,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after buying an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

