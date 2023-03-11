Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $292.30 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $292,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

