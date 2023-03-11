Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $385.14 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $385,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $173.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.52. The company has a market cap of $548.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

