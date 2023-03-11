Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 2,859 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $216,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

