Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $294,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

AMAT stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.