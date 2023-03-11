Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE:WPM opened at C$55.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$39.05 and a one year high of C$65.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CSFB cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

About Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

