WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $221.97 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00017411 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $221.97 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

