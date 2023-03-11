WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0583 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $44.58 million and approximately $708,551.12 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00332872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016992 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004598 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

