Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 2,681 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $45,657.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Willdan Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.