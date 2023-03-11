Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 2,681 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $45,657.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Willdan Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

See Also

