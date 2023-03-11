Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 288016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Willow Biosciences Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 19.96 and a quick ratio of 19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

