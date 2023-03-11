WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Down 2.9%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.36. 33,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 65,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $648.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 759.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.