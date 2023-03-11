Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE WWW opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,767.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.