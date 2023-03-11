WOO Network (WOO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.72 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $276.97 million and approximately $19.72 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,647,595,031 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

