Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Position Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 588,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $57,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,957,000 after buying an additional 133,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,249 shares of company stock worth $4,924,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

