World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $65.76 million and $1.42 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,274,608 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

