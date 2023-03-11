WOW-token Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. WOW-token has a market cap of $294.91 million and $0.32 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.01362184 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012527 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.02 or 0.01712566 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00027625 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000928 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0294347 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $34.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

