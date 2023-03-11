Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.00 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.00 billion and approximately $4.81 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05736786 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,865,097.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

