Xunlei (XNET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei Stock Down 3.6 %

Xunlei stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xunlei in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

