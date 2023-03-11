Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday.

Zalando Price Performance

ZAL opened at €35.77 ($38.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.99. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($53.04).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

