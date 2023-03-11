Zcash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58.19 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $30.89 or 0.00153230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $504.45 million and $58.19 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00067149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

