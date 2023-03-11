ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $360,989.67 and approximately $11.51 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00152956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00066129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00043596 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

