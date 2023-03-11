Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 74.0% in February

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the February 13th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Zedge

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zedge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zedge during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zedge Stock Performance

Shares of Zedge stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 34,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,632. Zedge has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.20.

About Zedge

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

