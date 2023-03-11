ZEON Reaches Market Cap of $27.77 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and $68,969.06 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZEON Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

