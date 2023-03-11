Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $359.25 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $359.25 million and $32.64 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,277,465,607 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyze and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries.

Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand.

The Zilliqa network is secured through a practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or pBFT, consensus protocol, meaning that at least two-thirds of all nodes must agree that a record is accurate for it to be added to the blockchain. Each Zilliqa blockchain shard relies on a group of nodes to confirm a subsection of all the transactions, and once each shard has reached a consensus, a second group of nodes confirms the shards’ collective results and adds a new block to the blockchain. The network uses elliptic-curve cryptography to secure its consensus protocol and allows for multisignatures. In addition to the pBFT consensus protocol that secures its transaction records, Zilliqa also uses a proof-of-work algorithm to assign node identities and generate shards. Zilliqa developed a new language, Scilla, for its smart contracts. Short for Smart Contract Intermediate-Level Language, Scilla is a safety-focused language intended to automatically identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities at the language level and make it easier to formally verify the safety of smart contracts through mathematical proofs.”

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.