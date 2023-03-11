Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.95)-(0.85) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.00 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.95–$0.85 EPS.
Zumiez Price Performance
Zumiez stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.50. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.
