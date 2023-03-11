Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.95)-(0.85) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.00 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.95–$0.85 EPS.

Zumiez stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.50. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,568,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,150 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zumiez by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,120 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

