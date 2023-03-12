10,097 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

