12,239 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,899,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 330,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

