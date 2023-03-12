126 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,909,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VCR opened at $235.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.06. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $317.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.