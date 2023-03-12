1,394,020 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,394,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.