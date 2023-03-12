1,941 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

