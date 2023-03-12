25,007 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.68 and its 200-day moving average is $284.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

