2,690 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE PEAK opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

