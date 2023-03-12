3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 1,862.5% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($22.55) to GBX 2,075 ($24.95) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.35) to GBX 2,275 ($27.36) in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of 3i Group stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.42. 38,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,272. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

