40,924 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PFF opened at $31.18 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

