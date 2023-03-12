42-coin (42) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

42-coin (42) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,149.62 or 0.99872989 BTC on popular exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $888,282.86 and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00341224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017652 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017931 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About 42-coin

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

